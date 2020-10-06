Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Pilgrim's Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim's Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim's Pride will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim's Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 82,691 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 103,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

