PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Shares Gap Down to $25.85

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.85, but opened at $24.41. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 17,649 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $281,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

