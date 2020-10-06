Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Shares Up 1.6%

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. 1,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 24.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.