Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 66,680 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.