Piper Sandler Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

