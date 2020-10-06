Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00260209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01499987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00157922 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 169,193,403 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

