Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.