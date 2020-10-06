Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.16. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 478,299 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

