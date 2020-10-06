PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Shares Up 10%

PLDT Inc (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)’s stock price shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. 499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

About PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

