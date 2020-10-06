POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

