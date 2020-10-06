Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Gap Down to $516.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $516.00, but opened at $502.00. Porvair shares last traded at $520.00, with a volume of 5,854 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRV shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $240.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 565.27.

In other news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £14,928.97 ($19,507.34).

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

