Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (TSE:POT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (TSE:POT) (NYSE:POT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.38. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 21,744,563 shares changing hands.

About Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (TSE:POT)

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

