PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $142.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

