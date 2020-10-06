Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.04 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). Approximately 36,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 405,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Premier Miton Group from GBX 152 ($1.99) to GBX 157 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

