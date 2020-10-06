Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Gap Up to $15.19

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $18.90. Premier Oil shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 32,409,593 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 51.43 ($0.67).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

