Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,780 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Under Armour by 323.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 549,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 419,890 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 124.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Under Armour by 15.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,381 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAA. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upgraded Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

NYSE UAA opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

