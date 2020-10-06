Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,535,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 54.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,234,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

Insulet stock opened at $235.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $242.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

