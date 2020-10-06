Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 583,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of News by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 162,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,427,000. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.