Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $399.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

