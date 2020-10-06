Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Novocure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Novocure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novocure by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Novocure by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novocure alerts:

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,972 shares of company stock worth $17,178,670. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of NVCR opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $118.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 980.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.