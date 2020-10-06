Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 49,217 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

