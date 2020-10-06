Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 134.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,471. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD opened at $573.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.42, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $575.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.