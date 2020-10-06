Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of El Pollo LoCo worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,772,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.50. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

