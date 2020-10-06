Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of GameStop worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 332.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 314.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in GameStop by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period.

GME stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $616.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

