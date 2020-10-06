Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Ready Capital worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,007 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 230,963 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

NYSE:RC opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $624.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.