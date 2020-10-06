Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,278 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 87.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 152,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $2,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 86.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 118,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $2,333,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. 140166 increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

