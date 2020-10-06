Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,829 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $57,200.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

