Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 867 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $186.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.55. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

