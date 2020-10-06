Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $421.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

HVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

