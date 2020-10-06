Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PFG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. 3,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

