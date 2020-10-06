Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.76. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 56,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.