Profile Utility Token Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $134,842.47 and $27.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,694.66 or 0.99951890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00152705 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Allcoin, Coinnest, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

