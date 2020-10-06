Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Interups (NASDAQ:ITUP) Critical Contrast

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proofpoint and Interups’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $888.19 million 6.72 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -143.92 Interups N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interups has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Interups’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80% Interups N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interups has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proofpoint and Interups, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 2 14 1 2.94 Interups 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint presently has a consensus target price of $144.31, indicating a potential upside of 39.27%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Interups.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Interups on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

