ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) Trading Up 2%

Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) were up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 1,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,317,000.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.