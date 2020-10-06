Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.60. Prosper Gold shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Prosper Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.