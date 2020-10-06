Proton Token (PTT) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $240,807.33 and approximately $82,434.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.29 or 0.04843817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.