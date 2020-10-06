PUBLISH 24-Hour Volume Hits $289,330.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $289,330.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00263991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01499713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00157861 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,400,162 tokens. PUBLISH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

