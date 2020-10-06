Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF) were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 186,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12,947% from the average daily volume of 1,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Pulse Evolution Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLF)

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc, a technology company, develops hyper-realistic digital humans in the United States and internationally. Its hyper-realistic digital humans are computer-generated assets distributed across the spectrum of media and emerging display technologies, including live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive, and artificial intelligence applications.

