Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HUMRF stock remained flat at $$0.47 on Tuesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

About Pure Gold Mining

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

