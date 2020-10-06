Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $177.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 75.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 75.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $895,876.64 and approximately $177.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $5.73 or 0.00053699 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00265366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00085243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.01509742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00158101 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

