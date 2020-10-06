QASH Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, QASH has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $247,307.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, Huobi and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00263542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01500599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00158186 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Liquid, LATOKEN, Hotbit, GOPAX and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.