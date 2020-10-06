QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.75% of QCR worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of QCR by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $454.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

