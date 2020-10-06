QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.75% of QCR worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in QCR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in QCR by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

