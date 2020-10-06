QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 6,400 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, zinc, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine, which consists of 22 mining claims totaling 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.