QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 41.9% Higher Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $771,607.77 and $53,560.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

