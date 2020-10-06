Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.66

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 25318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 89.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 510.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 653,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 270.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $18,601,000.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.