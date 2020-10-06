Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Quanterix worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanterix by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quanterix by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $125,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,216. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

