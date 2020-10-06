Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $10.06 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Upbit and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $1.01 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000887 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033641 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00028991 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021044 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.01290533 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,271,212 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

