Qubitica Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,445.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00018876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $3,445.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00081823 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000981 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021204 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000289 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007669 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.