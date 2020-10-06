Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading 6.2% Higher

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 2,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Quest Solution Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

